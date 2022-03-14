The Rams are holding onto another member of their offensive line.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that center Brian Allen is staying with the team on a three-year deal. The pact is worth $24 million.

The Rams also re-signed tackle Joe Noteboom on Monday, which leaves right guard Austin Corbett as their only impending free agent on the offensive line.

Allen, who was No. 83 on PFT’s list of the top free agents, was a fourth-round pick in 2018 and he started 20 of the 21 games the team played en route to winning Super Bowl LVI. He also started nine games during the 2019 season, but he missed all of 2020

Rams hold onto Brian Allen with three-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk