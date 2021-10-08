Rams hold on to beat Seahawks, 26-17: Everything we know from Week 5 win

It wasn’t pretty. It wasn’t easy. And it certainly wasn’t the best performance of the season by the Los Angeles Rams. But they were able to hold on to beat the Seattle Seahawks on the road – always a difficult task, especially with fans now in the stands.

They knocked off Seattle 26-17 on Thursday night, a win that didn’t feel nearly as impressive as the final score indicates. It was a close victory that came down to the final minutes, with Matt Gay’s 47-yarder sealing the nine-point win with 24 seconds left.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Rams’ Week 5 win.

Final score: Rams 26, Seahawks 17

Game notes

The first half was one of the sloppiest halves of football you’ll see between two good teams. There was a missed extra point by Matt Gay, a terrible interception by Stafford, a pick thrown by Wilson and a combined 0-for-7 on third down by the two teams. The Rams got off to a terrible start by punting three times and throwing a pick on their first four possessions, an uncharacteristically poor performance from the offense out of the gate.

The second half was a different story with the Rams scoring on their first two possessions and gaining 178 total yards on those drives – 3 more yards than they had in the entire first half. Stafford began to get comfortable and threw darts all over the field, racking up a ton of yards in the second half to lead the Rams to victory.

Stafford was able to play through his finger injury, but Wilson was not. Wilson dislocated his right middle finger after hitting it on Aaron Donald’s hand, causing him to be pulled at the start of the fourth quarter. Smith played relatively well in Wilson’s place, but he’s a much easier quarterback to defend.

The Rams defense limited the Seahawks to 17 points on the scoreboard, but it was still an uninspiring performance from Raheem Morris’ unit. DK Metcalf had a big game with two touchdowns and Tyler Lockett could’ve had two deep touchdowns if not for A) pass interference on Robert Rochell and B) a bad overthrow by Wilson.

Robert Woods finally got involved, seeing a team-high 14 targets and catching 12 passes for 150 yards. He consistently picked up big yards over the middle for Stafford, owning that area of the field.

DeSean Jackson’s 68-yard reception came at a huge time on third down, setting up Darrell Henderson’s 5-yard touchdown run two plays later. It was another underthrown ball by Stafford but Jackson adjusted to it and turned it into a long gain.

Robert Rochell got the start in place of David Long Jr. and he experienced his share of rookie struggles. He was called for defensive pass interference on a deep pass and allowed a touchdown to Metcalf, but he also broke up a pass in the end zone late in the fourth.

Sean McVay’s play calling was bland and lacked creativity in the first half. There was very little pre-snap motion and he made some conservative calls on third and fourth down, which were frustrating to see.

It was over when...

… Nick Scott intercepted Geno Smith’s pass with 2:02 left to play in the game, and not a second before. The Rams held a 23-17 lead late in the fourth but gave the ball back to Smith and the Seahawks with a chance to win, but Scott picked off Smith’s first pass of the drive to effectively end the game.

PICK! The @RamsNFL start waving goodbye to the 12s in Seattle pic.twitter.com/bioyC492H8 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 8, 2021

3 stars of the game

No. 3 star: Aaron Donald – 7 tackles, 1 sack, 3 QB hits, 2 TFL, 1 PBU

No. 2 star: Matthew Stafford – 25-for-37, 365 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

No. 1 star: Robert Woods – 14 targets, 12 catches, 150 yards

Play of the game

It wasn’t the prettiest throw of Stafford’s night and was severely underthrown, but it was the biggest play of the game. Stafford hit Jackson deep for a 68-yard gain on third-and-10 with the Rams trailing 7-3. It provided a spark on offense and set up Henderson’s touchdown two plays later, giving the Rams their first lead of the game.

What's next?

The Rams will get a few extra days off before their next game after having a short week with this Thursday night contest. They’ll visit the Giants next Sunday in Week 6, an early 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Metlife Stadium. It’s a game that heavily favors the Rams against an inferior opponent, but the fact that they’re on the road and playing an early game on the East Coast does factor into the equation.

