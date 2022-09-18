Rams hold on to beat Falcons, 31-27: Everything to know from dramatic Week 2 win

The Rams made things a lot harder than they needed to on Sunday against the Falcons. It looked like they were going to cruise to an easy win, going up 28-3 in the third quarter. But then the Falcons were on the verge of exorcising some demons by mounting a near-miraculous comeback, pulling within six points in the fourth quarter.

Thankfully, the Rams found a way to hold on and beat the Falcons at home for their first win of the season, but it was an ugly victory down the stretch. There was a blocked punt, a lost fumble by Cooper Kupp and a game-saving pick by Jalen Ramsey.

Here’s a recap of the madness that ensued at SoFi Stadium.

Final score: Rams 31, Falcons 27

The Rams dominated this game for about 50 minutes, leading 7-0 after their first offensive possession and going up as much as 21 points in the fourth quarter. They even led 28-3 at one point in the third. The Falcons made things interesting late, but Jalen Ramsey put an end to their comeback attempt by picking off Marcus Mariota in the end zone with a little more than a minute to play.

Game notes

The Rams looked much more like the team we’ve been used to seeing right off the bat, getting a key third-down stop on the opening drive thanks to Bobby Wagner’s sack. The defense gave up 162 yards in the first half but also held Atlanta to only two third-down conversions on seven tries.

There was a clear effort to get Allen Robinson involved, targeting him on the first pass of the game and also in the red zone for his first touchdown with the Rams. He had four catches for 53 yards and a score.

Cooper Kupp went target-less on the first two drives but he came alive in the second quarter with four catches for 35 yards and a touchdown – his eighth straight game with a score. He finished with 11 catches and 108 yards with two touchdowns.

The offensive line underwent more shuffling after Tremayne Anchrum Jr. injured his ankle on the second play and had to be carted off in the first quarter. A.J. Jackson stepped in at right guard and played well.

Cam Akers appears to be out of the doghouse after getting just three carries in Week 1. He was the lead back on Sunday, out-touching Darrell Henderson Jr. and gaining good yardage when he did get the ball. Akers finished with 62 yards from scrimmage on 17 touches.

The Rams found a creative way to use Ben Skowronek, often lining him up at fullback. He did a nice job as a run blocker and also ran out to catch some passes, doing a nice job in his new role.

The pass rush is still a pretty big concern for the Rams. Leonard Floyd was quiet, as were Justin Hollins and Terrell Lewis. Even Aaron Donald didn’t have much of an impact on this game. Mariota had plenty of time in the pocket.

The Falcons made things interesting late by blocking a punt and returning it for a touchdown with under 5 minutes left in the game. They then converted the two-point conversion to make the score 31-25. Kupp lost a fumble on the next drive, giving the Falcons life.

Thankfully, the Rams have Jalen Ramsey, who sealed the win with an interception on the goal line to preserve the Rams’ lead. The Falcons were on the verge of winning the game if not for that play.

It was over when...

Well, this one never really felt like it was over after the Falcons marched back from 28-3 to make it 31-25 in the fourth quarter, nearly scoring what would’ve been a go-ahead touchdown late. But the Rams held on thanks to Jalen Ramsey, who came up with a clutch interception near the goal line to preserve the lead.

3 stars of the game

No. 3 star: Cobie Durant – 1 sack, 1 interception

No. 2 star: Jalen Ramsey – Game-saving interception

No. 1 star: Cooper Kupp – 11 catches, 108 yards, 2 TDs

Play of the game

It may not have been the best play of the game, but it was certainly one of the most important. Cobie Durant picked off Marcus Mariota in the final minutes of the first half when the Rams were leading 14-3. The Falcons had a chance to make it close before halftime, but instead, the Rams added to their lead.

Durant returned the pick 52 yards to get the Rams in the red zone, which turned into a Cooper Kupp touchdown.

Obviously, Ramsey’s interception was absolutely critical, too, but Durant’s helped give the Rams a comfortable lead in the first half.

What's next?

The Rams will be on the road for the first time this season, heading to Atlanta to face the Cardinals for their first divisional matchup of the year. That game will take place next Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET in Arizona, with the Rams seeking their second straight win.

Heading into that one, they’re 1-1 after beating the Falcons.

