Rams hold Bears’ offense with a TD, intercept Nick Foles twice in 24-10 win

The Los Angeles Rams intercepted Nick Foles twice and held the offense of the Chicago Bears to just a lone field goal as they cruised to a 24-10 victory on Monday night.

Jalen Ramsey intercepted Foles with just over three minutes left to play to end any hope of a late comeback for the Bears.

Bears safety Eddie Jackson had picked up a Robert Woods fumble and returned it for an 8-yard touchdown to cut the Los Angeles lead to 24-10 with 7:30 left to play. It was the only trip into the end zone on the night for Chicago.

The Bears Offense had four straight drives end essentially in turnovers with two drives being ended inside the Rams’ 10-yard line. Foles was intercepted by safety Taylor Rapp in the end zone to thwart a scoring opportunity midway through the third quarter. Chicago then had two straight drives end in failed fourth down conversions, including a sack of Foles on fourth-and-goal from the Rams’ 4-yard line. Foles was then intercepted by Ramsey as the offense just couldn’t put points on the board.

Jared Goff completed 23 of 33 passes for 219 yards with a pair of touchdown passes to Josh Reynolds and Gerald Everett. Malcolm Brown also scored on a 1-yard run for Los Angeles.

Foles completed 28 of 40 passes for 261 yards with the two interceptions for Chicago. Allen Robinson caught four passes for 70 yards but left the game in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion.

Punter Johnny Hekker was one of the stars of the evening for the Rams as all five punts were downed inside the Chicago 10-yard line.

Reynolds’ 4-yard touchdown gave the Rams a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.

Cairo Santos converted a 42-yard field goal that served as Chicago’s only offensive points of the night. Samuel Solman’s 22-yard field goal pushed the L.A. lead to 10-3 at halftime.

Brown’s 1-yard touchdown run extended the Rams lead to 17-3 in the third quarter. After Rapp’s interception of Foles, the Rams would drive for another score with Everett catching a 12-yard touchdown as Los Angeles grabbed a 24-3 lead.

Rams hold Bears' offense with a TD, intercept Nick Foles twice in 24-10 win