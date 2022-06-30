Rams to hold 11 open training camp practices

The Rams will set the stage for their title defense at training camp this summer and the team has announced how many of those sessions will be open to the public.

Eleven of the team’s practices this summer will be open to fans who want to see how Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and the rest of the roster look after celebrating a Super Bowl win this offseason. The practices will be held at the University of California-Irvine and admission will be free.

The Rams have their first practice on July 24 and the first open practice will be on July 29. Camp ends on August 10 and all of the team’s remaining sessions will be open to the public except for August 2 and August 7.

The preseason schedule kicks off after camp wraps up. The Rams will face the Chargers on August 13 and then host the Texans before traveling to Cincinnati to renew acquaintances with their Super Bowl LVI foes.

