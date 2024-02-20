Rams hiring former Falcons OC Dave Ragone as QBs coach

The Atlanta Falcons hired Zac Robinson as their new offensive coordinator, and now the Los Angeles Rams are hiring the guy whose job he took to be their new quarterbacks coach. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Rams are hiring Dave Ragone, who was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator for the last three seasons. He’ll replace Robinson on the Rams’ staff, coaching Matthew Stafford and the quarterbacks next season.

Ragone, 44, has coached in the NFL since 2011, beginning as the Titans’ wide receivers coach for two years before becoming their quarterbacks coach in 2013. He also had a stint in Washington in 2015, which is where he crossed paths with Sean McVay, as well as a stop with the Bears from 2016-2020.

Ragone was actually on the Rams’ offseason roster in 2006 as a quarterback, but he was cut before the season began. He played in the NFL from 2003-2007, though he only played two games in his career as a member of the Texans in 2003.

