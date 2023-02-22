Rams hiring ex-Giant Chase Blackburn as special teams coordinator

Retired New York Giants linebacker Chase Blackburn has seen his coaching resume grow and now he’s added another line.

Blackburn has been hired by the Los Angeles Rams to be their special teams coordinator.

The #Rams are hiring Chase Blackburn as their new special-teams coordinator, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Blackburn joins Sean McVay’s coaching staff after stints with the #Panthers and #Titans. Seven seasons in coaching after 10 as a player. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 21, 2023

The Rams represent the third coaching staff Blackburn has been a part of since his retirement from the field in 2015.

Blackburn’s NFL coaching career started with the Carolina Panthers in 2016 where he began as an assistant special teams coach. After two seasons, he was promoted to special teams coordinator.

He spent the next four years in that role with the Panthers before spending the 2022 season as an assistant special teams coach with the Tennessee Titans.

Blackburn spent the first eight seasons of his playing career in Giants blue before closing out the final two years of his career with the Panthers.

Blackburn won both Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI with the Giants and served as a team captain in 2010.

Blackburn’s most famous moment with the Giants came during Super Bowl XLVI when he was matched up with future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski and came away with the interception — the only turnover in that game, helping the Giants secure the victory.

Related

Report: Giants met 'extensively' with Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker Browns request permission to interview Giants' Anthony Blevins Giants' Isaiah Hodgins likens Daniel Jones to Josh Allen

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire