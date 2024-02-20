Rams hiring 33-year-old Nate Scheelhaase as their pass game specialist

The Los Angeles Rams have found their replacement for Jake Peetz, who was hired by the Seattle Seahawks. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Rams are hiring Nate Scheelhaase as their new pass game specialist.

Scheelaase, 33, started his coaching career in 2015 at Illinois on the football operations side and as the team’s running backs coach. He left to become Iowa State’s running backs coach in 2018 and rose the ranks to offensive coordinator/QBs coach in 2023.

Scheelhaase is a former college quarterback, playing at Illinois from 2010-2013. He threw for 8,568 yards, 55 touchdowns and 37 interceptions, while also rushing for 2,066 yards and 19 touchdowns in four seasons.

He was a four-star recruit out of high school and was recruited by Oklahoma, Missouri, Iowa, Arkansas and Kansas but opted to attend Illinois. In high school, he was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in 2007 in Missouri, leading Rockhurst to a 13-0 record and state championship.

