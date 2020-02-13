Rams hire Tory Woodbury as assistant special teams coach

The Rams have hired two more assistant coaches, announcing the additions of Tory Woodbury and Jonathan Cooley to the staff.

Woodbury will serve as an assistant special teams coach.

He has spent the past three seasons working with the team, the last two in the scouting department.

Before joining the organization in 2017, Woodbury worked as a scouting intern for the Senior Bowl Scouting Academy. He was a scouting intern for the Browns in 2014 and a pro scouting intern for the Rams in 2015.

Cooley joins the Rams as a defensive assistant/quality control coach.

He spent last season as the University of Akron’s defensive backs coach. He’s also a familiar name to the Rams, selected by the NFL for the 2019 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with the team.

Cooley has a connection with new Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, having worked with Staley at John Carroll University in 2013.