Rams hire Justin Lovett as strength coach

The Rams announced the hiring of Justin Lovett as their new strength coach.

He replaces Ted Rath, whom the Eagles hired last month as their director of sports performance.

Lovett spent the past three seasons as the director of football strength and conditioning at Purdue University. He was at Western Kentucky the three seasons before that, working with five NFL draft selections, including Rams tight end Tyler Higbee.

Lovett was on the University of Georgia’s football strength and conditioning staff for two seasons while Rams running back Todd Gurley was there.

Lovett’s first NFL coaching job came as an intern with the Broncos in 2009. He was in Denver for three seasons before returning to the college ranks.

