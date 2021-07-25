Rams hire former NFL writer Andy Benoit as assistant to Sean McVay

Sean McVay will have a new brain to pick at the Rams’ facility in Thousand Oaks this year, bringing in a former NFL analyst and writer to join the team’s staff. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Rams have hired Andy Benoit as the assistant to McVay and special projects.

Benoit recently wrote for Sports Illustrated, specifically the MMQB, where he produced longform content and interviewed players and coaches across the NFL. After the Rams’ Super Bowl loss two years ago, Benoit sat down with McVay at his home and discussed the game, among other topics.

Clearly, McVay and Benoit have built a friendship over the years, which led to this newly created role for the former analyst.