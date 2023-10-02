Rams say hip injury shouldn't sideline Matthew Stafford, and Cooper Kupp will practice

Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) tries to help Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who injured his hip on the play in Sunday's game. (Zach Bolinger / Associated Press)

The Matthew Stafford-Cooper Kupp connection, one of NFL’s most dynamic passing combinations, appeared on track to resume this week with both veterans physically sound.

Not so fast.

A day after Stafford suffered a hip bruise in a dramatic victory over the Indianapolis Colts, Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that the 15th-year pro “should be good to go” for practices and Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium.

But how the injury affects Stafford, 35, remains to be seen.

McVay sounded optimistic that Stafford would endure.

“He’s such a tough competitor, obviously you want him to be healthy,” McVay said during a videoconference with reporters. “Something about him, he always plays with a pretty good edge when he’s got something to work through."

“Once you get about four weeks into the season, a lot of these guys that are playing every single snap like he’s one of them, you never quite feel perfect and they learn how to play through it," he said.

Kupp will practice this week for the first time since he was placed on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury.

The return of the 2021 NFL offensive player of the year is expected to help elevate a passing game that has featured rookie Puka Nacua, who continued his historic start with another 100-yard effort while catching the game-winning pass from Stafford in the Rams’ 29-23 overtime victory over the Colts.

Stafford indicated after the game that the hip issue would not keep him out of the lineup.

“You don’t have to worry about that,” he said. “I’ll be out there.”

Stafford was sacked twice against the Colts. He sustained seven other hits.

