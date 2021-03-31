Rams held pre-draft meetings with Louisville WRs Tutu Atwell, Dez Fitzpatrick

Despite having Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson already on the roster, the Los Angeles Rams have spent the offseason searching for wide receiver help. They considered John Ross, they signed DeSean Jackson and have been meeting with a number of the draft’s wide receivers.

We can now add Louisville wide receivers Tutu Atwell and Dez Fitzpatrick to the growing list of wideouts the Rams have held pre-draft meetings with. Atwell said during his press conference at the Cardinals’ pro day this week that he has met with the Rams.

Fitzpatrick confirmed the same to Steven Haglund of the LAFB Network.

Atwell is a smaller receiver, standing a shade under 5-foot-9 and weighing only 155 pounds. He’s not going to be a true wide receiver in the NFL, but rather an offensive weapon who can line up in several spots and create big plays with his 4.32 speed. In three seasons at Louisville, he caught 139 passes for 2,303 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Fitzpatrick is a well-built wideout, standing just over 6-foot-1 and 208 pounds. He ran a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash at his pro day with a 35-inch vertical, showing good speed and athleticism. He caught 154 passes for 2,589 yards and 21 touchdowns in four seasons with the Cardinals.

Despite signing Jackson, the Rams are clearly still in the market for a younger receiver, likely one who can be a deep threat on the outside. D’Wayne Eskridge, Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Anthony Schwartz are among the other speedy receivers Los Angeles has met with.