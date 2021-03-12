Rams held pre-draft meeting with SDSU CB Darren Hall

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In today’s pass-first league, no team can have too many cornerbacks on the roster. There’s always a need for more players who can cover and the Rams will certainly be on the hunt for cornerback help this offseason.

They’ll likely either re-sign their own corners, Troy Hill and Darious Williams, or add a prospect in the draft – or possibly even both. In the draft, Darren Hall out of San Diego State could be a target. The Rams met with him virtually, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, showing interest in the young corner.

Hall attended the Senior Bowl this year, an event the Rams always put a lot of stock in. Last season at SDSU, he made 37 tackles and had three interceptions in just eight games, returning one pick for a touchdown. In three seasons as a key contributor, he broke up 25 passes and pulled down six interceptions.

At 5-foot-11, and 189 pounds, Hall has the requisite size teams look for at cornerback, with an impressive 74.5-inch wingspan. He has the versatility to play both cornerback and safety, which is a plus.

Recommended Stories

  • Woman exposes allegedly cheating husband after finding suspicious item in his gym bag: 'That ain't mine'

    When a woman took a closer look at her husband's workout gear, she noticed something that made her suspicious of what he's actually doing when he says he's working out.

  • Stewart and Jessica Friesen will attempt to be second married couple to race in same NASCAR race

    Stewart drives full-time in the Truck Series while Jessica is attempting her first career start in the Bristol dirt race on March 27.

  • How Rory McIlroy can recover from his dreaded two-way miss in time for the Masters

    There would have been a collective wince on the Sawgrass range when it emerged from the media centre that Rory McIlroy had admitted to possessing a “two-way miss”. They are the three scariest words in the professional game. Actually there are four words. McIlroy plainly forgot to use the requisite prefix: dreaded. McIlroy’s confession essentially explains why, on Monday, he fell out of the world’s top 10 for the first time in almost exactly three years. In his own phrase, McIlroy has been “so frustratingly inconsistent” in the last six months or so and knows he has to fix the DTWM if he is to make history this week at The Players and indeed at the Masters next month. “My swing is an unusual pattern for me," McIlroy explained, as honest as ever. “Usually the club gets out in front of me on the way back and then drops behind me on the way down. But at the minute it's the opposite. It sort of gets behind me early and then I throw it back out in front of me on the way down. A completely different pattern. “For my whole golf career I've got used to dropping it underneath the plane on the way down, and from there I can manage it. I can hold it off. I'm used to that feeling. But this feeling, I'm not used to. That’s where the two-way miss comes in. I just have to figure out what to do to get it back to a familiar pattern.” The problem for McIlroy is that his long-time coach, Michael Bannon, is back in Northern Ireland because of the Covid restrictions. So McIlroy has had to borrow the eyes of Pete Cowen. “It’s only a slight flaw,” Cowen told Telegraph Sport while dismissing rumours that McIlroy might be about to jump ship from Bannon. In truth, over the years, McIlroy has often consulted Cowen at events where Bannon has not been in attendance. Who knows where those relationships might end or start, but at this juncture it seems unlikely that the four-time major winner will conduct any sort overhaul to his backroom staff.

  • Reports: Bucs reach 2-year, $25M extension with LB Lavonte David

    Bruce Arians wasn't going to let longtime team captain Lavonte David leave Tampa.

  • Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid can't join 76ers right away after COVID-19 exposure before All-Star Game

    Both Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid were ruled out of the All-Star Game late after being exposed to COVID-19.

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Top 7 QBs available in free agency (and 5 others who could be traded)

    The real movement among quarterbacks might not be in free agency.

  • Matt Serra done cornering, ‘hurt’ by Aljamain Sterling’s snub from UFC 259 title fight

    Matt Serra will no longer corner fighters after feeling "a little disrespected" by Aljamain Sterling excluding him from UFC 259.

  • Andrew Whitworth on Matt Stafford: Nobody in NFL who doesn’t have a lot of respect for him

    Andrew Whitworth says everyone around the NFL has a lot of respect for Matthew Stafford.

  • Rockets, PJ Tucker reach agreement to part ways, likely via trade

    "He decided that he was just not really with it, and we decided that that’s a good idea," Stephen Silas said of Tucker. "Let’s move on."

  • Bengals’ hotel habits make Jon Kitna’s claim of a drunk receiver in the huddle more plausible

    Former Bengals quarterback Jon Kitna recently said that a teammate in Cincinnati was once “drunk in the huddle” during a game. The team’s hotel habits for home games makes that situation more plausible. Former Bengals receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh previously told Colin Cowherd that the Bengals at one point did not gather the team at a [more]

  • Sailing: Team New Zealand storm back to level America's Cup at 2-2

    Team New Zealand rallied superbly to level the America's Cup match at 2-2 on Friday after challenger Luna Rossa took the honours in the early race in light winds off the coast of Auckland. Fast starts again proved decisive on Friday, with Luna Rossa winning the opener by 37 seconds before defender TNZ hit back with a 63-second victory, the most dominant margin of the best-of-13 series so far. "Personally I feel like it’s a bit more of coincidence than an extra strength," TNZ skipper Peter Burling told reporters.

  • Texans' coach hints at Deshaun Watson trade on Huddle & Flow podcast

    On a recent episode of the podcast Huddle & Flow, Jim Trotter of NFL Media interviews Houston Texans coach David Culley. Based on the conversation, Trotter believes Watson will be traded.

  • Steve Stricker wakes up 300 miles away, goes to sleep tied for 12th in Players Championship

    Steve Stricker woke up 300 miles away and will go to sleep tied for 12th at the Players Championship.

  • Belal Muhammad’s hate for Colby Covington is real: ‘If I ever see that guy in the street, I’m hitting him’

    If defeating Leon Edwards at UFC Fight Night 187 doesn't lead to a title shot, Belal Muhammad says he'll gladly take on Colby Covington instead.

  • Cowboys News: Free agents to fix defense, Jerry Jones’ bottomless pit

    The offense has been the center of attention for the Dallas Cowboys this week. The Dak Prescott attack is in full effect as fans can rejoice a little louder these days. The mega deal has come and gone, and the Dallas quarterback couldn't be any more ...

  • ‘We’re out there’: Ron Rivera doesn’t deny report that Washington is aggressively seeking new QB

    Reports show that Washington has been one of the most aggressive teams when looking for a new quarterback, and Ron Rivera all but confirmed.

  • Lamar Jackson’s 5th year option will cost Ravens small fortune

    With a price tag of over $23 million, QB Lamar Jackson's 5th-year option will be pretty expensive for the Baltimore Ravens

  • Rory McIlroy falls foul of The Players Championship curse in first-round Sawgrass horror show

    It is not accurate to say Rory McIlroy was all over the shop. The Northern Irishman was all over the superstore, if not the entire industrial estate. McIlroy went into the first round of The Players seeking “a spark”, but instead experienced a nightmarish jolt that many of his admirers will fear could crush his confidence with The Masters less than a month away. Those with a knowledge of the PGA Tour’s flagship event might look at McIlroy’s 79 - an X-rated classic starring a quadruple bogey with two water balls on his ninth hole - and link it to the curse of Sawgrass. In The Players’ 47-year history, no champion has ever successfully retained the title. And the hex gets spookier still as in the last 18 years no winner has finished in the top 10 the next year. McIlroy is aware of this anomaly, but he acutely acknowledged that his dire performance - complete with an outward-half of a seven-over 43, the joint-worse nine of his 13-year professional career - had nothing to do with myth or hoodoo or spells or invocation. Instead, this was chilling reality. McIlroy is possessed by the dreaded two-way miss - that wretched condition which renders a golfer uncertain of which direction his ball will be heading next - and although a quick lesson from Pete Cowen in the build-up gave him hope of an easy fix, the great Yorkshire coach’s verdict that “it is only a slight flaw” proved as wide of the mark as some of McIlroy’s drives. Jaws hit Florida turf after his opening tee-shot. A wild hook forced McIlroy to hit a provisional and he proceeded to yank that left that as well. McIlroy was fortunate to locate his first atrocity, but still went on to make a double-bogey six. A missed tiddler two holes later transformed his body language from terrifying to horrific and so the video nasty played out on the 478 par-four, grandstand hole which he so nervelessly parred in 2019 to claim his biggest victory since the 2014 USPGA. McIlroy tugged his furious drive into the lake, did the same with a four-iron and eventually three-putted to pen an abominable snowman on his scorecard. There was no wind. There was no excuse. However, there was a reason. “You're trying to figure it out as you’re going along, but you're still not really sure where the shots are coming from,” McIlroy said. “It’s hard, at least, to try to eliminate one side of the course, basically.”

  • Viktor Hovland avoids penalty stroke at The Players thanks to reporter

    An on-course reporter helped Viktor Hovland avoid a penalty stroke Thursday at The Players Championship.

  • Kentucky NCAA hopes end after being bounced from SEC tourney

    Kentucky's season ended with a missed last-second shot in the SEC Tournament. When the Bulldogs' Iverson Molinar made two free throws with seven seconds left, it assured the Wildcats (9-16) will miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013 and just the second in John Calipari's 12-year tenure in Lexington. With Duke withdrawing from the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament due to a positive COVID test, it will be the first time since 1976 that both the Blue Devils and Kentucky will not be in the NCAAs.