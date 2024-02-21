Rams HC Sean McVay to speak at the Texas Football Coaches Clinic

Steve Sarkisian and his staff are gearing up to host the annual Texas Football High School Coaches Clinic in Austin.

The clinic will take place March 22-23 and will feature the current Texas football coaching staff as well as numerous top coaches from around the country.

On Wednesday, the school announced that the keynote speaker this year will be Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The Super Bowl champion head coach became one of the fastest risers in the NFL.

McVay became the youngest head coach in NFL history (30), the youngest head coach to reach the Super Bowl (33) and the youngest head coach to win the Super Bowl (36). He also won the AP NFL Coach of the Year award in 2017.

Last year, Texas welcomed San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan as the keynote speaker.

Excited to announce Rams head coach Sean McVay as the keynote speaker at this year’s Texas Football Coaches Clinic! Registration is now open 🤘https://t.co/lnLNe3BF4K pic.twitter.com/qJVCh0TlYx — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) February 21, 2024

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire