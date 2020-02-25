Rams haven’t set a timeline for a Jalen Ramsey extension

The Rams gave up a lot in the trade that brought cornerback Jalen Ramsey to Los Angeles during the 2019 season and the price they paid suggested they’d also be willing to open up their pocketbook for an extension keeping him in town for a while.

General Manager Les Snead fielded a question about the team’s plans on that front during a press conference in Indianapolis on Tuesday. Snead confirmed that the Rams would like Ramsey’s stay to extend beyond next season, but offered little about when they might choose to wrap up such a deal.

“There’s really no timeline on that, like when the deal gets done, at this point,” Snead said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “But we’d definitely like to have Jalen helping the Rams for more than just the 2020 season.”

Xavien Howard is at the top of the list of cornerback salaries with an average annual payout of just over $15 million and Ramsey is sure to be looking in that neighborhood when it does come time for serious negotiations to take place.