Rams had recent pre-draft meeting with Washington OT Troy Fautanu on Zoom

As the Los Angeles Rams gear up for the 2024 NFL draft, they’re putting the finishing touches on their draft board and wrapping up meetings with prospects. One player they’ve expressed a good deal of interest in is Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu.

The Rams met with Fautanu before his pro day in March and they caught up with him again recently on Zoom. Justin Melo of The Draft Network interviewed Fautanu and the standout lineman says he met with all 32 teams in some capacity, but specifically mentioned the Rams and Bucs as teams he talked to recently.

“It’s been a busy process. I’m super thankful for the opportunity to expose my talents to these coaches,” Fautanu told Melo. “I’ve probably met with all 32 teams through my visits, Zoom meetings, or at the NFL Combine. I met with the Buccaneers and Rams on Zoom recently. I’ve been so busy. I’m so thankful.”

Some view Fautanu as a guard in the NFL, but he was a left tackle at Washington and excelled in that role. He also has the position flexibility to play center in the NFL with his 6-foot-3, 317-pound frame.

It’s interesting that the Rams are showing interest in Fautanu because they’re set at guard and center for at least the next three years after signing Jonah Jackson and Kevin Dotson to three-year deals this offseason. That could indicate they view Fautanu as a tackle in their scheme.

Fautanu is a lock to go in the first round and could go as early as the top 15, so the Rams might have to trade up for him if they want to take him in Round 1.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire