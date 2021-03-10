Rams had pre-draft meeting with UCLA RB/WR Demetric Felton

NFL teams won’t be hosting prospects for pre-draft visits this year due to the pandemic, but they will be able to meeting with them over Zoom as they attempt to build their draft boards. The Rams have had several virtual meetings with prospects already, many of whom are on offense.

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, versatile UCLA RB/WR Demetric Felton can be added to the list. Felton had a pre-draft meeting with the Rams, among other teams.

Felton did a little bit of everything at UCLA. He carried it 233 times for 1,101 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, caught 99 passes for 958 yards and eight touchdowns, and also returned 26 kickoffs for 611 yards and a touchdown. He’s truly a playmaker on offense and special teams, so he shouldn’t be pigeonholed to one role with whichever team drafts him.

Felton stood out at the Senior Bowl in the week of practices and during the game, scoring the first touchdown of the game on a quick hitch route while lined up at outside receiver.

Here’s a look at some of his one-on-one reps during practice in Mobile, showcasing his route running.

Felton could be a target for the Rams in the second or third round, adding some speed and explosiveness to the offense – something the team clearly wants to do.