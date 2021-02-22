Rams had pre-draft meeting with Oregon CB Thomas Graham Jr.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Cornerback is viewed as a position of need for just about every team, given how often defenses use nickel and dime packages where there are at least three corners on the field. It’s certainly up there on the Rams’ priority list this offseason, seeing as both Darious Williams and Troy Hill are pending free agents.

To prepare for potential losses, and seeking depth at the position, the Rams have begun looking at cornerback prospects in the draft. According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Rams recently held a pre-draft meeting with Oregon cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. over videoconference.

Graham didn’t play in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, opting out after the Pac 12 initially canceled the season. But in each of the previous three seasons, he played at least 13 games and was a ball hawk.

In 2017, he picked off three passes and made 62 tackles, breaking up four total passes. The following year, he once again picked off three passes (including one pick-six) and had a whopping 18 pass breakups. In 2019, he pulled in two interceptions, broke up 10 passes and made a career-high 64 tackles.

Graham improved his stock at the Senior Bowl, standing out in practice in Mobile. He’s great in man coverage, mirroring the routes of opposing wide receivers.

Graham probably won’t be a first-round pick and is more likely to land sometime on Day 2 or 3. If the Rams can’t come to terms on a deal with Hill or somehow can’t keep Williams as a restricted free agent, Graham could be a mid-round target for them.

Recommended Stories

  • Rams land OLB Quincy Roche in 2nd round of new mock draft

    Quincy Roche would be viewed as a steal for the Rams in the second round.

  • Rams 2021 free agency preview: Darious Williams isn’t going anywhere

    Darious Williams is a near-lock to be back with the Rams in 2021.

  • Mock Draft Roundup: Cowboys have a Fab 5, but someone crashes

    A party crasher to the usual suspects of projections. See what the national reporters have to say about Dallas' pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Public records show exactly how much FSU is still paying Willie Taggart

    According to a document released by FSU following a public records request from Warchant, the university paid Taggart $3.498 million in 2020 -- his first full year away from the program after being fired in November 2019. According to Taggart's six-year contract, he was to receive 85 percent of his annual salary if terminated by FSU without cause (NCAA violations, etc,).

  • How much sense does Ryan Fitzpatrick make for Patriots as their bridge to the future?

    Would Ryan Fitzpatrick be a feasible bridge to the future for the Patriots? Phil Perry explores the possibility of the veteran QB coming to New England.

  • Giants select Kwity Paye in PFN’s three-round mock draft

    The New York Giants make several mistakes and choose some players who don't fit in the latest Pro Football Network mock draft.

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: Draymond Green's double standard, the struggling Celtics and NBA Top Shot

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • Joey Logano explains his side of the last lap at Daytona, says he hasn't spoken to Brad Keselowski yet

    Logano said that he hasn't spoken to Keselowski about the Daytona 500 yet because he wanted their conversation to happen after everyone cooled off.

  • Sam Burns builds 5-shot lead at halfway point at Riviera

    Sam Burns wanted to pay respect to tough Riviera by playing it safe. Among those chasing is Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world and a past winner at Riviera. Another shot back was Jordan Spieth, who is starting to make himself at home near the top of the leaderboard.

  • German beach volleyball duo boycott Qatar over bikini ban

    Germany's beach volleyball stars Karla Borger and Julia Sude have said they will boycott a tournament in Qatar because it was "the only country" where players were forbidden from wearing bikinis on court.

  • Austin Cindric rallies to place second after clash with Allmendinger at State 1 finish

    Austin Cindric and AJ Allmendinger stood atop the heap of pre-race favorites in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race, given their road-racing prowess and familiarity with the 3.61-mile layout at Daytona International Speedway. Both of their cars, though, nearly went from top of the heap to the scrap heap after a rapidly escalating tussle at the […]

  • Carmelo Anthony explains the real reason he returned to Trail Blazers in free agency

    There was one thing that mattered for Carmelo Anthony above all else in free agency.

  • Peter King’s five mock trade proposals for Deshaun Watson

    Peter King shares five trade proposals he created for teams in the hunt for Deshaun Watson that could blow the Texans away.

  • Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. won't give up No. 11 to Carson Wentz, who is totally fine with it

    Carson Wentz is apparently totally fine with finding a new jersey number.

  • How Naomi Osaka became the most formidable force in women's tennis

    When Jennifer Brady walks out to face Naomi Osaka in Saturday's Melbourne final, she will be taking on the human equivalent of a Formula One car, according to Osaka’s physical trainer Yutaka Nakamura. Of course, any trainer will naturally talk up his or her client – that’s just part of the job. But in Osaka’s case, the last fortnight has done much to support Nakamura’s claim. Always nifty around the court, she has added a new level of dynamism to her game this year – especially when returning serve. Starting from a wrestler’s crouch, Osaka has been moving into her first step with such power and balance that even Serena Williams – the best server the game has seen – was broken four times in nine attempts during Thursday’s semi-final. “Naomi is an unbelievable athlete,” Nakamura told Telegraph Sport in an exclusive interview. “She is explosive, agile, and that’s why I compare her to a Formula One car. People say that her 120mph serve and her forehand are her weapons, but I think her speed can be a weapon too. “I worked with Maria Sharapova for eight years,” Nakamura added. “Maria built her legacy on the court. But with Naomi, it’s just another level. As an athlete but also as an activist, she has a different voice and she has a different vibe. “After Sharapova, I thought I had enough of travelling around the world and being with athletes one-on-one,” said Nakamura, who joined Osaka’s camp in July. “I had dedicated my life to the tour, and I didn’t see how anyone could go above and beyond Sharapova. But when I started working with Naomi, I thought ‘This is a different experience.’” Naomi Osaka exclusive column: ‘Why I use my voice in the fight for what is right’ If she can overcome Brady – the 22nd seed from the USA – on Rod Laver Arena tomorrow, Osaka will move to four majors, one behind Sharapova on the chart. But these are very different stories. Sharapova’s titles were spread over nine different seasons, and the pursuit of them ate up almost the entirety of her career. Whereas Osaka feels like she is only just beginning. Still inexperienced on grass and clay, she has won three of the last four hard-court slams. Worryingly for her rivals, she is still only 23. Still inexperienced on grass and clay, she has won three of the last four hard-court slams – a statistic that she could improve to four out of five tomorrow. Worryingly for her rivals, she is still only 23. As a Japanese citizen who has lived in the USA for most of his life, Nakamura understands the tension between Osaka’s different ancestral heritages. He also uses his two languages to “draw on different parts of Naomi. When I am trying to fire her up, I sometimes speak English and sometimes Japanese. I am still playing with it. “I think that cultural diversity is a gift,” Nakamura added. “Japanese culture is very strong on discipline. Physically, we tend to be on the small side. But Naomi has that blend, just like Tiger Woods, who once claimed he was ‘Cablinasian’. Her father is from Haiti and her mother is Japanese. “It’s interesting to compare her with Maria, who had that Russian mindset that ‘I will do whatever it takes.’ Naomi is more introverted, but someone with a lot of inner strength. Her capacity to train, the intensity she can handle, goes above and beyond anything I had expected.”

  • Victims remembered as Frankfurt beats Bayern in Bundesliga

    After scoring the winning goal to help Eintracht Frankfurt beat Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich 2-1 on Saturday, Amin Younes’ first thought was for the victims of a racist attack. The 27-year-old Younes ran straight to the sideline, where he held up a commemorative shirt bearing the name and portrait of Fatih Saraçoğlu, one of nine people with immigrant backgrounds killed in a rampage by a gunman in the nearby town of Hanau just over a year ago. Frankfurt’s players had warmed up for the league game wearing the commemorative tops with “say their names” across the front, and individual victims’ names and faces on the back.

  • Eagles felt Carson Wentz couldn’t handle hard coaching

    Some players rise to challenges and other players shrink from challenges, and the Eagles’ belief that Carson Wentz fell into the latter camp may have precipitated their decision to trade him to the Colts. A perception has been growing in the Eagles’ facility in recent years that Wentz couldn’t handle hard coaching, according to reports [more]

  • Projecting the NBA All-Star Game starters: LeBron James maintains top perch

    LeBron James leads the superstar names who get the nod for Seerat Sohi's All-Star Game starter picks.

  • Steelers clear cap space by restructuring Cam Heyward’s deal

    The Steelers are one of many teams with work to do in order to get under the 2021 salary cap and they’ve gotten some of the work done by restructuring the contract of a defensive star. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has converted a large portion of his $10.5 million salary [more]

  • Ex-Dallas Cowboys DL hilariously explains why he 'hated' playing for America's Team'

    It may be the offseason, but it's always a good time to laugh at the Cowboys for being whack. By Adam Hermann