Rams had pre-draft meeting with Auburn pass rusher Derick Hall

Pre-draft meetings and visits are being reported rapid-fire right now as teams do their final work on the incoming class of prospects. Plenty of meetings have been reported for the Rams so far but there’s a surprising lack of public interest in edge rushers.

They previously met with Iowa State standout Will McDonald IV, and they’ve since added Auburn’s Derick Hall to the list, too. According to Aaron Wilson, the Rams had a Zoom meeting with Hall this offseason, showing interest in the Day 2 prospect.

Hall is projected to go in the second or third round of the draft this month and fits the mold of a 3-4 edge rusher in the Rams’ system.

At the NFL combine, he ran a 4.55 in the 40-yard dash and posted a 33.5-inch vertical. Last season with the Tigers, he had 6.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for a loss. In his college career, he totaled 19.5 sacks and 29.5 tackles for a loss.

