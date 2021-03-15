Rams had pre-draft meeting with FSU CB Asante Samuel Jr.

The Rams retained Darious Williams with a first-round restricted free agent tender, but that shouldn’t stop them from adding talent to the secondary this offseason. They’re keeping an eye on several cornerback prospects in the draft, one of whom has a recognizable name.

Story continues

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Rams recently met with Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.

The son of former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel, the Florida State product is viewed as one of the better corners in the draft. Samuel Jr. had four interceptions and 29 total passes defensed at Florida State in his three seasons with the Seminoles, recording 97 tackles and forcing one fumble.

Samuel didn’t have much help around him on FSU’s defense, but he shined in man coverage as a leader in the secondary. He is on the smaller side, but his ball skills are solid and he can play the slot, which will be a position of need for Los Angeles.

If the Rams are to draft Samuel, they’ll likely have to do so in the second round because he may not make it to their pick in Round 3.