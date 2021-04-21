Rams had pre-draft meeting with Virginia OLB Charles Snowden

Leonard Floyd is sure to be one starter at outside linebacker, but the Rams could use help on the other side. The draft will give them several ways to help the pass rush, with quality prospects likely to be available between Rounds 2 and 4.

Virginia pass rusher Charles Snowden could be one option and he’s caught the Rams’ eye. According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Rams had a pre-draft meeting over videoconference with Snowden.

He’s expected to be an early Day 3 pick, putting him in the Rams for the Rams’ fourth-rounder, or possibly even their late third.

Snowden is a long pass rusher, standing 6-foot-6 and 243 pounds with 35-inch arms. His frame fits exactly what the Rams are looking for in an outside linebacker, with a similar build to Floyd and Justin Hollins.

He had 15 sacks in four years with the Cavaliers, recording 30.5 tackles for a loss with 191 total tackles. He also broke up 15 passes, showing a comfortability in dropping back into coverage. Snowden would benefit from bulking up some, but even with his current frame, he’s long enough to disengage from blockers and hold up against the run.

