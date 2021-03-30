Rams had 2nd pre-draft meeting with CB Asante Samuel Jr.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Los Angeles Rams have been holding pre-draft meetings with a number of prospects in the 2021 class, chatting with them over videoconference as the NFL isn’t allowing in-person visits due to the pandemic. One player who’s garnered a lot of attention from the Rams is Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Rams held a second pre-draft meeting with Samuel recently, a clear indication he’s on their radar. Samuel is projected to be a Day 2 pick and could be a real target for Los Angeles at No. 57 overall, if he makes it to their initial selection in the draft.

Samuel ran the 40-yard dash in the range of 4.45 and 4.52 seconds at Florida State’s pro day, jumped 35 inches in the vertical and 10-foot-4 in the broad jump. He boasts good athleticism despite not being the biggest corner, making him a nice fit in the slot.

He broke up 29 passes in three seasons, to go along with 97 tackles and four interceptions.

List

Tracking every draft prospect the Rams have met with so far

Recommended Stories

  • Ravens add game against Los Angeles Rams as part of 17-game schedule

    The NFL expanded its regular season, and the Ravens know who they'll be hosting.

  • Blackwood makes 40 saves for 1st SO, Devils top Bruins 1-0

    Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 40 shots for his first shutout of the season, Kyle Palmieri scored and the New Jersey Devils held on to beat the Boston Bruins 1-0 on Sunday night. Jaroslav Halak made 28 saves for the Bruins, who had earned at least one point in their last four games (3-0-1). The Devils needed two replay reviews to go their way in the final 70 seconds of this one to seal the win.

  • 7-round Rams mock draft: Finding starters at OLB, C and ILB

    In this mock draft, the Rams add four potential Year 1 starters, beginning with Joseph Ossai.

  • 49ers would listen to Jimmy Garoppolo trade under right circumstance

    It's going to be hard to find a quarterback that gives us a better chance to win than Jimmy right now ... "

  • Chiefs agree to one-year deal with Austin Blythe

    Center Austin Reiter, who started 32 games for the Chiefs the past three seasons, remains a free agent. The Chiefs, though, have found a new starting center with the same first name. Kansas City agreed to terms on a one-year deal with center Austin Blythe, Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com reports. Blythe, 28, started 47 of [more]

  • Chiefs agree to 1-year deal with C Austin Blythe

    The Chiefs have agreed to a 1-year deal with C Austin Blythe. Blythe started all 16 games at center for the Rams last season and has started 49 games in his career. Blythe has also played guard, giving the Chiefs versatility up front in case of injury

  • Rams add road game vs. Ravens as NFL season expands to 17 games

    With 17-game NFL season approved, Rams get a road game against the Ravens for the extra game. The preseason is cut to three games.

  • Finding the fit: Why Jaycee Horn could be heading to Los Angeles

    Brandon Staley is now the Chargers head coach and is looking to build what he had with the Rams. Could Jaycee Horn be a priority?

  • K’Waun Williams: One more year with 49ers too intriguing to pass up

    Cornerback K'Waun Williams drew interest on the open market, but decided there was no place like home. Williams returned to the 49ers on a one-year deal after hearing from the Jets, who are coached by former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, and the Chiefs. Williams joins cornerback Jason Verrett, cornerback Dontae Johnson, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, [more]

  • UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2

    The UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs took place on Friday at The Apex in Las Vegas, following the fighters having stepped on the scale to make their bouts official. UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) The UFC 260 main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line in a rematch with no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. The co-main event has former welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley trying to get back on track, as he squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171)* vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Gooden made weight on his second attempt, while Cherant did not and was required to forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Menifield to keep the bout intact.

  • Dana White targeting UFC 264, Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier for Las Vegas

    With the UFC returning to live events with fans in attendance in April, company president Dana White on Saturday told MMAWeekly.com that he is targeting UFC 264 for a return to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He also hopes that the event will feature the trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. UFC 261 is currently slated for April 24 in Jacksonville, Fla. That event will feature three championship bouts, but perhaps overshadowing that is the fact that it will be the promotion's first event with a full house of fans. The VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena is already sold out to the tune of 15,000 fans. With Florida opening up, the plan is fans will not be required to social distance or mask up. The UFC did, however, include a warning to fans buying tickets to the event that by purchasing tickets they accepted the risk of possibly contracting COVID-19 at the event, and that they would not hold the UFC or the venue liable if they did. Though that approach has been met with heavy criticism from some, there are others who are ready to move full steam ahead. Count Dana White among them. UFC 262 is also already scheduled for May 15 at the Toyota Center in Houston, where the venue is again expected to be at full capacity. Dana White admits to wanting crowds back in Las Vegas in July When asked by MMAWeekly.com about UFC 264, which is tentatively planned for July 10, White admitted that he is targeting a return to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for that event. Though the UFC has held the majority of its events at its Apex facility in Las Vegas since pandemic induced limitations were put in place, they haven't been allowed to have full-capacity crowds there. White hopes to change that with UFC 264, and wants to return to crowds on the UFC's home turf with a blockbuster trilogy bout between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. McGregor defeated Poirier in their first bout at UFC 178 in September of 2014. Poirier returned the favor in their more recent bout at UFC 257 in January. Poirier won the rematch via a second-round stoppage with a masterful performance. If he's able to line up Poirier vs. McGregor 3 for UFC 264, White also agreed that it would make sense to either book Justin Gaethje in a supporting bout or to even have him lined up as an outright back-up in case either of the main event fighters were to drop out for any reason. UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou KO’s Stipe Miocic, becomes new baddest man on the planet Dana White targets UFC 264, Poirier vs. McGregor 3 to return crowds to Vegas (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Joey Logano savors historic win in NASCAR Cup Series' return to dirt at Bristol

    Joey Logano made history Monday afternoon. Leading the final 61 laps in the face of a determined charge by Denny Hamlin, Logano won the rain-delayed Food City Dirt Race in overtime at Bristol Motor Speedway, the first dirt-track race for the NASCAR Cup Series since 1970. But there won‘t be that long a gap in […]

  • Elite advice: How a stranger's wisdom helped Oregon State's historic NCAA run

    OSU coach Wayne Tinkle took some helpful words from somebody he'd met less than two weeks ago and used them to inspire the Beavers to the Elite Eight.

  • March Madness betting: The most-bet team for Saturday's Sweet 16 games? No. 15 seed Oral Roberts

    Oral Roberts has been one of the best stories of this tournament.

  • Mike Tyson's third fight with Evander Holyfield is off ... again

    Tyson's representatives reportedly said the boxer misspoke when saying the fight "is on."

  • Report: Dennis Schroder rejected four-year, $84M contract extension from Lakers

    Dennis Schroder and the Lakers are reportedly far apart on a contract extension.

  • UConn's Geno Auriemma cites LeBron James to defend controversial no-call in win over Baylor

    Auriemma said that a game is more than its final call, even if that final call is controversial.

  • NFL fans had so many jokes about Bill Belichick watching Mac Jones at the Alabama pro day

    If nothing else, you can always count on NFL fans to overreact.

  • 17-game NFL season will change these Seahawks records

    Now that the 2021 NFL regular season will have 17 games, which of the Seahawks' single-season records are likely to be broken?

  • Giants go all offense in PFF’s latest two-round mock draft

    The New York Giants select a wide receiver and center in Pro Football Focus' latest two-round mock draft.