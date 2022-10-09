Rams guard David Edwards evaluated for concussion following exit from Week 5

The Los Angeles Rams will be down yet another offensive lineman after guard David Edwards was evaluated for a concussion following his exit from the team’s Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Their patchwork offensive line has been a liability for quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has managed to make a few big plays in spite of their sloppy play.

The injury to Edwards was reported by Rams staff writer Stu Jackson, who posted the announcement to Twitter shortly after the guard left the game:

Rams LG David Edwards is being evaluated for a concussion. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) October 9, 2022

Though Edwards’ definitive status is unknown, the fact that this injury could be head-related is a bad sign for his participation in the matchup against the Cowboys in crunch time. Lineman Bobby Evans is taking Edwards’ place while he is being evaluated, and is yet another stop-gap solution for Los Angeles’ front five.

Down 12 points late in the fourth quarter, and facing a losing battle of attrition with the clock ticking down to zeroes, the Rams’ hopes of getting back above the .500 mark are not likely to be fulfilled. With more challenging games on their schedule in the near future, Los Angeles will scramble to find more contributors up front to protect their franchise quarterback and will lean on their current depth even more than they already have in the coming weeks.

