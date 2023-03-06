Rams grant Allen Robinson permission to seek trade after shopping him

The Los Angeles Rams are already moving on from Bobby Wagner, and they could also part ways with their other big free-agent signing from 2022. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Rams have given Allen Robinson permission to seek a trade.

The team is also willing to pay a portion of his $12.5 million guaranteed salary to make a deal happen because his contract would be tough for any team to absorb after such a disappointing 2022 season.

Ian Rapoport added that the Rams shopped Robinson before the trade deadline last year and did so again in recent weeks, so they’re looking to part ways with the veteran receiver, and Robinson himself seems to want a fresh start, too.

The #Rams shopped Allen Robinson around the trade deadline last time and again over the last few weeks. The salary makes it very challenging, but it’s clear both sides would like a fresh start. A cautionary tale heading into free agency. https://t.co/6yg0IYr2QP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2023

Last season, Robinson caught just 33 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns, missing the final seven games due to a foot injury. He underwent surgery on his foot, which could impact his trade market, too.

The Rams gave Robinson a three-year deal worth $46.5 million last offseason but it clearly didn’t work out the way they hoped. He has cap hits of $18 million and $18.5 million in the next two years, an expensive price to pay for a receiver who has had back-to-back poor seasons.

If the Rams trade him and don’t have to eat any of his salary, they’ll save $6.85 million in cap space this year.

