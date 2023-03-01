Rams grade out poorly in NFLPA’s player-survey report card

To shed a light on working and travel conditions within each team in the NFL, the NFLPA polled 1,300 players across the league for their thoughts on where an organization might excel and where there’s room for improvement.

Players were surveyed in eight different categories, which range from “treatment of families” to the training staff and travel, allowing players to share their thoughts on the team they play for. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Rams, they didn’t grade out very well in most departments.

It’s a poor reflection on the organization as a whole, showing they lag behind in treatment of families, training staff, locker room facilities and food service.

Overall, the Rams graded out 25th out of 32 teams, receiving a grade of at least B- in only three of the eight categories. Part of the reason for the Rams’ poor grades is the fact that they don’t have a permanent training facility, using a temporary one at Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks.

Players do not feel that the “temporary” facility was built to support professional athletes, and unsurprisingly, in the opinions of player respondents, it leaves a lot to be desired.

Additionally, while players are dissatisfied with the Rams’ facility, they are pleased with the staff, feeling Sean McVay supports them well – and that owner Stan Kroenke “is willing to spend money to upgrade the facilities.”

The negative feedback on the facility is somewhat offset by positive feedback about the staff. The current coach, Sean McVay, supports his players as well as any other coach in the NFL.

Below is a breakdown of the Rams’ grades in each department.

Treatment of families: D+ (T-24th)

Rams players who were polled complained about “a lack of communication” in terms of the treatment of families, but the team does provide a family room and daycare for players.

Food service/nutrition: D (T-22nd)

The Rams provide all three meals to players, according to the poll, but the team still graded out poorly because only 29% say they have enough room in the cafeteria.

Weight room: C (T-25th)

All of the players polled said they feel the Rams have enough strength coaches but the fact that it’s a temporary building hurt the grade in this department.

Strength coaches: A+ (T-1st)

Every player polled said they receive an individual plan, which is a huge plus.

“The players feel that the strength coaches go above and beyond to support them and add to their success.”

Training room: D+ (T-24th)

Here are some of the notes from the poll about the team’s training room, which is without a steam room – something 28 teams in the NFL have.

Staffing

85% feel they have enough ATCs

87% feel they have enough PTs

Steam Room/Sauna

They are one of only four teams that do not provide a steam room

There is a sauna (only 54% feel it is big enough)

Tubs

33% of players feel they have enough hot tub space (ranked 29 th )

33% of players feel they have enough cold tub space (ranked 31st)

Training staff: A+ (T-1st)

The training staff unsurprisingly received positive reviews from players.

“One of the most well-respected training staffs in the league. The players feel like they significantly add to their personal success.”

Locker room: D (T-25th)

Only 61% of players feel they have enough space in the locker room at Cal Lutheran, which ranked 29th in the NFL.

Team travel: B- (T-18th)

The Rams received a B- in the travel category. Here are some notes from the poll of players.

72% of players feel like they have enough room to spread out

No roommates

Good number of first-class seats

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire