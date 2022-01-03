Rams grab No. 2 seed but don’t clinch NFC West with Cardinals beating Cowboys

After beating the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams were guaranteed to improve their playoff positioning regardless of how the Cardinals-Cowboys game finished.

If the Cardinals won, the Rams would move up to the No. 2 seed. If Dallas won, the Rams would clinch the NFC West. It was really a win-win scenario for Los Angeles.

The Cardinals stunned the Cowboys on the road with a 25-22 victory, clearing the way for the Rams to move up to the No. 2 seed in the conference. It’s disappointing that they have yet to clinch the division, but the Rams can do that by simply beating the 49ers in Week 18 or watching the Seahawks beat the Cardinals.

Since the Rams beat the Buccaneers in Week 3, there’s no way for Tampa Bay to jump Los Angeles for the second seed unless the Rams lose and the Bucs win next week. So all the Rams have to do is win next week and they’ll lock up the No. 2 spot.

The Packers face the Vikings on Sunday night and if they lose that game, the Rams will be tied for the No. 1 seed – though Green Bay owns the tiebreaker thanks to their win over LA earlier this season.

As much as the Rams would’ve loved to clinch the division, taking over the No. 2 seed is a nice consolation prize and the better outcome as long as they can handle the 49ers next week.