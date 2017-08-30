Rams GM Snead: Donald likely to miss opener if no-show continues this week

It is a "safe assumption" Aaron Donald will miss the Rams season opener if his holdout doesn't end this week, GM Les Snead said.

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald is likely to miss their season opener if he does not end his holdout this week, according to general manager Les Snead.

Donald has stayed away from the team ahead of the new campaign as he seeks a new contract.

The two-time All-Pro has 28 sacks in three seasons, the most of any interior defensive lineman in that timeframe, and has never missed a game.

But Snead indicated that will change if the impasse does not end.

"Where [things] stand right now — hey, Aaron's not here. Obviously, we still want Aaron. We want him to be here as soon as possible," Snead said.

"At the end of the day, Aaron Donald's on pace to be a Hall of Famer. Now, we're three years in and Hall of Famers aren't made in three years. But if there's a race to the gold jacket, he's started strong. So anytime you've got that type of player, you definitely want them here short term as well as long term."

Asked if Donald would have to end his holdout to play against the Indianapolis Colts on September 10, Snead responded: "That would probably be a safe assumption."