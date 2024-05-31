Rams GM Les Snead wins PFWA’s 2024 Horrigan Award

Les Snead is widely regarded as one of the best general managers in the NFL, having constructed a roster that’s gotten the Rams to two Super Bowls in a span of four years from 2018-2021. In addition to his work in the front office, he’s also an open book when it comes to speaking with the media.

Of course, he can’t disclose everything in press conferences, but his willingness to meet with reporters always leads to valuable insight into the team. For that, he was recognized by the Pro Football Writers of America.

Snead was named the recipient of the 2024 Horrigan Award, which is given to “the league or club official for his or her qualities and professional style in helping the pro football writers do their job.”

.@RamsNFL general manager Les Snead selected as the 2024 PFWA Horrigan Award winner: https://t.co/SyMOeVaaNw pic.twitter.com/YnyYsTATGY — Pro Football Writers (@PFWAwriters) May 31, 2024

Snead is the second member of the Rams to win this award from the PFWA, joining John Robinson, who won it in 1992 in his final year as the team’s head coach. Snead is currently in his 13th year as the Rams’ general manager, joining the franchise in 2012 after stints in the Jaguars’ and Falcons’ front offices.

