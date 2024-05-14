Rams GM Les Snead visits Brookstone High Football team

COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Brookstone School hosted Les Snead on Monday afternoon. Snead, a Eufaula native, is the current General Manager for the Los Angeles Rams. Back in 2021, Snead reached the pinnacle for any organization in the NFL by organizing the team that would win the Super Bowl that season.

Brookstone invited Snead to Columbus to speak to their Football team. Snead spoke about the mantra that the Rams have adopted, “We is greater than me”. But after being introduced to the team, and hearing their story of last season, he called an audible.

The Brookstone Cougars in 2023 started out 0-2, and later competed for a State Championship. Snead chose to also focus on improving through the storms. Snead also gave a lot of credit to the Cougars, and their program. After Snead finished speaking, Head Coach Rance Gillespie presented Snead with a gift from the school. Snead also continued answering questions from players and parents.

WRBL spoke with Snead about his message to the team, and you can see that interview in the video player above.

