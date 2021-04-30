Rams GM Les Snead tests positive for COVID-19, will sit out team's draft beach house

The Los Angeles Rams' much-anticipated beach house war room for the 2021 NFL draft will have a notable absence: the team's general manager.

Rams GM Les Snead has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be present at the beach house this weekend, he told The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue. Snead had reportedly received his first vaccination and was days away from his second shot.

That means the man ostensibly in charge of the Rams' decision-making will have to video-conference in while his co-workers enjoy their swanky digs:

One unfortunate quote from Snead in that video: "Hopefully, I'm just as excited about the 2022 draft, because wait until we see this spread and see this view. You can't help but draft well in an environment like this."

Fortunately, Snead's diagnosis didn't interrupt the Rams' plans for the first round too badly. That was because the team is not scheduled to pick until the 57th overall selection, having sent this year's first-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Jalen Ramsey trade. That first-rounder ended up turning into Clemson running back Travis Etienne.

