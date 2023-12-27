Rams-Giants injury report: No major concerns for LA, many for NY

It’s been almost a week since the Los Angeles Rams took the field, last playing on Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints. Because of that, they had some extra time to rest and prepare for the New York Giants this week.

They returned to practice on Wednesday afternoon for their first session of the week and after coming out of Week 16’s win pretty clean on the injury front, there aren’t any major concerns heading into Sunday’s matchup.

Sean McVay told reporters that Tre Tomlinson (hamstring) and Joe Noteboom (foot) are the only two players who are on the injury report to start the week. They were both held out of practice, but everyone else was able to suit up and take the field.

McVay is hopeful Noteboom will be able to play on Sunday as the swing tackle, but he said it’s “less likely” that Tomlinson will be available.

For the Giants, their injury report was much longer. They listed 13 players as either non-participants or limited on Wednesday. Deonte Banks, Dexter Lawrence and A’Shawn Robinson were among those held out to begin the week, while Saquon Barkley, Adoree’ Jackson, Wan’Dale Robinson and Darren Waller were in the group of limited participants.

Lengthy injury report for the Giants’ on a short week (projection since they held a walk-through): pic.twitter.com/VldFjzUNEz — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) December 27, 2023

