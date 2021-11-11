Rams are getting a ton of bang for their buck on the offensive line

There were plenty of questions about the Rams’ offensive line throughout the offseason after the front office opted not to make any meaningful additions to a group that could’ve used some reinforcements. But after nine games, the Rams’ offensive line has performed as one of the best in the NFL.

Pro Football Focus ranked the Rams’ line as the fifth-best in football entering Week 10, with Andrew Whitworth being the highest-graded (81.8) and David Edwards being the lowest-graded (65.1). What makes this ranking so impressive for Los Angeles is the low cost of the team’s offensive line.

According to Over The Cap, the Rams are spending the fourth-fewest money on their offensive line.

Considering where the Rams’ offensive line ranks and how little they’re spending on it this season, it’s hard to fault the front office for its approach this offseason. There’s still a strong argument to be made that the Rams should’ve drafted an offensive lineman with Brian Allen and Austin Corbett hitting free agency after the season, but this group has been better than expected.

Rob Havenstein has a PFF grade of 77.3, Allen is at 74.0 and Corbett has a grade of 69.9. As a team, the Rams have allowed the second-lowest pressure rate in the NFL at 13.6% and have given up just 13 total sacks – seven of which came on Sunday night against the Titans.

