Rams getting Jordan Fuller back from COVID-19 reserve, still awaiting Tyler Higbee’s return

Jordan Fuller missed Week 15 against the Seahawks after he tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to be activated before kickoff. However, he’s on the verge of returning to the field for the Rams, just in time for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Sean McVay said the Rams will get Fuller back from COVID-19 reserve on Friday after the safety spent the required 10 days on the list. That’s great news, but the Rams are still awaiting Tyler Higbee’s return.

Because Higbee was placed on COVID-19 reserve last Friday, he’s eligible to come off the list on Monday if he doesn’t test negative beforehand.

“Jordan will be back (Friday). His 10-day window expires. So, he’s back (Friday) regardless because he’s remained asymptomatic,” McVay said. “Definitely hopeful to be able to get Higbee back, worst-case scenario Monday would be his day. So, we’re kind of on pins and needles every time that his test results come back.”

If Higbee isn’t activated before Sunday, it’ll be his third missed game due to COVID-19. He missed Week 14 after landing on the reserve list for what was later deemed to be a false positive. He was then forced to sit out Tuesday’s game against Seattle after testing positive last Friday.

The Rams are extremely thin at tight end after losing Johnny Mundt to a torn ACL earlier this season, so third-string player Kendall Blanton has been filling in and he’s been backed up by Brycen Hopkins.

Higbee is an important player as a receiver and a blocker, so the Rams hope to get him back on the field in time for Sunday’s game.