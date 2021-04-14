Rams gathering information after report accusing Aaron Donald of assault

The Los Angeles Rams are gathering information after a report came to light Wednesday accusing star defensive tackle Aaron Donald of assault, according to Josina Anderson of ESPN.

Donald, 29, was accused of assaulting a man, De Vincent Spriggs, over the weekend. Spriggs' attorney, Todd Hollis, sent pictures of Spriggs following the alleged assault. In the photo, Spriggs' right eye is swollen shut and he appears to have cuts on his face.

BREAKING: Attorney for this man says he'll be filing assault charges against former Pitt and NFL star Aaron Donald. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Zy37tgs19I — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) April 14, 2021

Hollis said Spriggs intends to file criminal charges against Donald. The incident reportedly took place in Pittsburgh. Donald went to college at the University of Pittsburgh.

Per the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, Hollis said the incident took place in the early morning hours of April 11 outside after-hours club.

The Rams released a statement Wednesday saying they were aware of the reports and "collecting more information."

Aaron Donald coming off Defensive Player of the Year award

Over his seven years in the NFL, Donald has emerged as one of the best — if not the best — defensive player in the game. He's made the Pro Bowl every season, the All-Pro team six times and has won the Defensive Player of the Year award four times.

It's unclear what type of punishment Donald will face from the NFL if the assault charges are filed. The NFL could investigate the situation if that happens, and may punish Donald depending on the outcome of the league's investigation.

More from Yahoo Sports: