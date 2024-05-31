Rams G.M. Les Snead wins PFWA's 2024 Horrigan Award

The Pro Football Writers of America has named Rams General Manager Les Snead the 2024 Horrigan Award winner.

Snead, the 52nd winner of the award, was lauded for his professional dealings with the media who cover the league. He is the second member of the Rams franchise to receive the award, with then head coach John Robinson winning it in 1992.

Snead is the first G.M. to win the Horrigan since Buffalo's Brandon Beane in 2021.

The Horrigan Award is awarded annually to the league or club official for his or her qualities and professional style in helping the pro football writers do their job. Jack Horrigan was a sportswriter for UPI and the Buffalo Evening News, public relations director for the American Football League (1963-66) and vice president of public relations for the Bills (1966-73). Joe Horrigan is in his 45th year with the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Other 2024 nominees for the Horrigan Award were 49ers General Manager John Lynch, NFL VP of communications Brian McCarthy and NFL EVP of football operations Troy Vincent.