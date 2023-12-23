‘The Rams are our friends,’ for now: Cowboys Week 16 rooting guide

An interesting thing has happened in the NFC playoff race. Without taking the field since being blown out by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, ending their five-game winning streak, the Dallas Cowboys got better. Mind you, they are the exact same caliber team they were before and after kickoff in Buffalo, but the goal-post movers lost a round of ammunition on Thursday. The Rams are now winners of five of their last six games after taking out the New Orleans Saints, improving to 8-7.

For those who have claimed Dallas is unable to win games against teams .500 or better, who are outside of the NFC East (which is high comedy how specific that knock is), they mitigated that the Week 2 win over the New York Jets (1-0) and the Week 6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) didn’t count, because they were no longer above .500. But now the Rams, who were 3-4 when Dallas roasted them 43-20, qualify and raise the tide on the Cowboys’ resume.

That’s silly, of course, but so is the original argument. Dallas is who they are, a quality team regardless of what their opponents do outside of playing them. But the Rams are a great example, and also may be of help to the Cowboys come playoff time as well. In more ways than one, the Rams are our friends.

Cowboys as the No. 5 seed

Despite currently holding the tiebreaker advantage in the NFC East race and sitting as the No. 2 seed, the most likely scenario is that the Cowboys are the No. 5 seed in the conference. Despite losing three games in a row, it’s more than likely the Philadelphia Eagles win out against three opponents with a combined .286 winning percentage. That, or the right combination of both rivals losing the same amount of games gives Philly the crowd and relegates Dallas to a road game against the NFC South champion.

There’s an outside chance that if Detroit loses out, Minnesota and Tampa win out, that Minnesota is the fourth seed and the Bucs vault to the third seed. Either scenario appears favorable to the Cowboys.

Conventional wisdom has the Cowboys needing to win three consecutive road games to reach the Super Bowl. But with the Rams and quarterback Matt Stafford on a bit of a heater, maybe that isn’t the certified path.

Rams as the No. 6 or No. 7 seed are intriguing helpers

Over the Rams’ last five games, Stafford has thrown 14 TDs against just one interception. The Rams lone loss was on the road, in overtime, against a Baltimore team with the AFC’s best record at 11-3. Their recent run includes a second victory over 7-7 Seattle, and 9-5 Cleveland. It isn’t out of the stretch of imagination to say they will be a formidable challenge for whomever they face in the playoffs should they continue their run.

And with the fact that the Rams cannot be seeded higher than Dallas due to head-to-head tiebreaker, that opens up things in the Upset Special projections.

Whether they are the six or seven seed, the Rams upsetting a division winner in the wold-card game would mean they’d then take on the remaining highest seed in the divisional round.

A sixth seed would pit them against, more than likely, Detroit. Imagine that matchup, Matt Stafford vs Jared Goff with Stafford returning home? Insane.

If the Rams were to win, and Dallas beats the NFC South champ, then instead of the Cowboys traveling to presumed No. 1 seed San Francisco, they’d travel back to Philadelphia in a 5 vs 2 face off. At this point I think most would consider that an easier (not easy) path to an NFC Championship game.

A seventh seed for the Rams would likely send them to No. 2 Philadelphia in the wild-card game, and an upset would still send them to San Francisco in the divisional round. If the No. 6 seed team loses to the Lions, then Dallas would likely travel to Detroit in the divisional round.

If there were three upsets in the NFC playoffs? Dallas finds themselves hosting the divisional round against the sixth seed. Crazy, but not out of the realm of possibility.

And if the unthinkable happens in this wild scenario and the Rams pull off two upsets while Dallas ascends as well? The Cowboys would host the NFC Championship in AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys can still win the NFC East

This is all a fun exercise, but the best path to the Super Bowl will always be having home-field advantage, and that isn’t yet completely out of the picture.

It’s the wildest of wild scenarios, but it could still happen. In order though, Dallas needs to both win out and have the Eagles lose once and the 49ers to lose twice.

The odds are stacked against, but here’s what Dallas needs to happen for this scenario to play out.

Rooting Guide for Saturday, early Week 16 games

The Cowboys got their first wish, Los Angeles winning on Thursday night. Aside from going down to Miami and beating the high-powered Dolphins, here’s what else Dallas needs to happen.