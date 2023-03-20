Rams free agent Travin Howard to visit Cowboys

The Los Angeles Rams’ linebacker depth was hurt by the release of Bobby Wagner, leaving Ernest Jones as the only one still under contract for 2023. Travin Howard is a pending free agent and he’s exploring the market, which means he may not be back with the Rams next season.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Howard will visit the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, along with Ronald Jones and Chuma Edoga.

Howard originally joined the Rams as a seventh-round pick in 2018 but has played just 29 games and made two starts since then. He did play all four postseason games in 2021 and made two starts, coming up with the clinching interception in the NFC title game against the 49ers.

A groin injury sidelined Howard for most of last season, however, limiting him to just one game.

