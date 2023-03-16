Rams free agent Taylor Rapp is visiting the Patriots

On the same day that Nick Scott is visiting the Cincinnati Bengals, his teammate at safety, Taylor Rapp, is taking a visit of his own. According to Field Yates, Rapp is visiting the New England Patriots on Thursday, his first reported visit of free agency – which officially began on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Rapp started 16 games last season, picking off two passes and recording 92 total tackles – his third time with 90-plus tackles in four seasons with the Rams. He first came to Los Angeles as a second-round pick in 2019 out of Washington and has started 48 games since.

Rams free agent S Taylor Rapp is visiting the Patriots today, per source. The 26-year old Rapp has started 48 games in his career and posted sux interceptions over the past two seasons. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 16, 2023

The Rams are facing the very real possibility of losing both of their starting safeties in free agency, which would leave them with Jordan Fuller, Russ Yeast and Quentin Lake as potential starters in 2023.

Rapp may not be the best safety in coverage, but he’s a decent run defender and brings a good punch with his tackles.

