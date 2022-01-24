Rams are first team ever to host conference title game in Super Bowl stadium

The Los Angeles Rams are two wins away from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, and they’re taking a path to a Super Bowl ring that no team ever has before. After the San Francisco 49ers knocked off the top-seeded Green Bay Packers in the divisional round, the Rams will now host their division rivals in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium.

It’s the first time ever that a team will host the conference title game in the same stadium where the Super Bowl will be played. Of course, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team ever to play in the Super Bowl at their home stadium last season, so the Rams are trying to make it back-to-back years after the NFL went 54 years without a team playing the Super Bowl at home.

If Rams hold on, they will become the first team to host a conference championship game in the Super Bowl stadium. — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) January 23, 2022

This also makes things challenging for the NFL, which begins preparing the Super Bowl stadium for the big game weeks before kickoff. There will still be two weeks between Sunday’s NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LVI, but prep likely would’ve begun this week had the Rams not been hosting this game at SoFi Stadium.

A lot of chips had to fall the right way for the Rams to host two playoff games this year, and potentially a third in the Super Bowl. They have the 49ers to thank for that after San Francisco beat the Cowboys in the first round and the Packers in the second, preventing the Rams from going to Green Bay – twice.

List