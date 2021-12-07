Rams finally went back to 12 personnel vs. Jaguars after abandoning it for 3 games

Before the Los Angeles Rams ended their three-game losing streak by defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13, they were becoming an offense that ran strictly out of 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end, and three wide receivers), making them extremely predictable. During Sunday’s massive win over the Jaguars, Sean McVay deployed 12 personnel (1 RB, 2 TEs, and 2 WRs) more often than we’ve seen in quite some time.

To be exact, the Rams operated their offense out of 12 personnel on 23% of their offensive snaps (15 total snaps), according to Sharp Football Stats. Just to illustrate how rare it was for Los Angeles to utilize 12 personnel, they had a grand total of two offensive snaps out of 12 personnel from Weeks 9-12 (three games).

An early-season injury to Johnny Mundt was one of McVay’s reasons for calling fewer plays with two tight ends on the field. But with the Rams searching for answers, McVay gave Kendall Blanton more snaps in Week 13, and the decision appeared to be a glowing success.

Besides using Blanton, the Rams also inserted an extra offensive lineman in Joseph Noteboom to aid both facets of their offense. As a direct result of McVay’s decision to use more 12 personnel, Los Angeles had its first 100-yard rusher of the season with Sony Michel gaining 121 yards on the ground.

During the team’s losing streak, the Rams continued to dig themselves in a hole, forcing the offense to become a drop-back, spread offense that was becoming easy to defend. That being said, if McVay continues to use more play action and 12 personnel moving forward, he may have a perfect remedy for the offense’s recent woes just in time for a strong late-season push.

