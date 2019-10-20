Rams finally find end zone, up 10-3 on Falcons

New Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey wasn’t on the field for the first snap, but he’s been all over Falcons wideout Julio Jones on most snaps since.

And with the defense getting used to some new parts, the Rams offense finally showed a pulse.

The Rams went up 10-3 on the Falcons in the second quarter, with Jared Goff hitting Todd Gurley with a pretty 13-yard touchdown pass.

It’s been a day of fits and starts for the Rams offense, and they needed a borderline roughing the passer call on the Falcons to extend the scoring drive. It’s consistent with some recent struggles, as the Rams have lost three straight.

On the other side of the ball, they’re not allowing the Falcons very much.

They’re keeping constant pressure on Matt Ryan, sacking the Falcons quarterback twice already and hitting him often.