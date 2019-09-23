Rams finally find the end zone

The Rams aren’t used to not putting points on the board, so they didn’t wait long in the second half.

Jared Goff led a sharp scoring drive to start the third quarter, hitting Cooper Kupp for a touchdown to take a 10-6 lead over the Browns.

The 10-play, 75-yard march was of only vague resemblance to the first half, as the Goff was able to get the ball out quickly.

Cleveland’s pressure had been an issue for him all night, but they appear to have adjusted. Now we’ll see if the Browns can.