Rams finally add a WR, select Jordan Whittington at No. 213

It was expected that the Los Angeles Rams would add a wide receiver at some point in the draft, but not many thought it would take this long for Les Snead and Sean McVay to make a move at the position. With the 213th overall pick, the Rams selected Jordan Whittington out of Texas.

Whittington was blocked by Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy on the Longhorns’ depth chart, but he was still a productive player as the third option. He caught 42 passes for 505 yards and touchdown last season, being an honorable mention as an All-Big 12 selection for the second year in a row.

He did not test at the combine due to a hamstring injury, but he measured in at 6 feet and 205 pounds with 30 3/8-inch arms.

Whittington joins a deep wide receiver room that’s led by Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua and Demarcus Robinson up top, with Tutu Atwell also in the mix to be the fourth option.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire