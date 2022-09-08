Rams finally get the 49ers monkey off their back 'America's Game'

Associated Press

New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas couldn't stop smiling as he sat on a countertop in the locker room at club headquarters and discussed his impending comeback. Nearby, James Hurst beamed about being the Week 1 starter at left tackle after working his way back from a broken bone in his left foot last month. Thomas and his quarterback now have just a few days of practice left to try to get back in sync for New Orleans' season opener in Atlanta on Sunday.