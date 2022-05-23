Rams finalize dates and times for preseason games vs. Chargers, Texans and Bengals

When the 2022 schedule was released earlier this month, many of the preseason games around the league didn’t have dates and times. The Los Angeles Rams announced their three preseason opponents but didn’t say when those games against the Chargers, Texans and Bengals would be played.

On Monday, the Rams finalized the dates and times of their three exhibition games, which not many of their starters will be playing in.

at Chargers: Aug. 13, 7 p.m. PT

vs. Texans: Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. PT

at Bengals: Aug. 27 at 3 p.m. PT

The Rams will hold joint practices with the Bengals during the week before their final preseason game, which is when many of Los Angeles’ top players will get in valuable work against the Bengals’ starters – knowing Sean McVay won’t be playing most of his starters in the preseason.

There will then be a week off after the final preseason games, with the regular season starting on Sept. 8 when the Bills and Rams square off in the opener.