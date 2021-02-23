Rams finalize coaching staff, announce new hires and role changes

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams have officially set their coaching staff for the 2021 season after suffering several losses this offseason. The team announced seven new hires and nine role changes for coaches who were already on the staff, shuffling things around for next season.

The new hires are as follows:

Raheem Morris, defensive coordinator

Joe DeCamillis, special teams coordinator

Kevin Carberry, OL coach

Marcus Dixon, assistant DL coach

Nick Jones, offensive assistant

Chris O’Hara, offensive assistant

Dwayne Stukes, assistant special teams coach

And here are the nine coaches who were already on the staff that have either added roles to their job titles or shifted positions, as shared by the Rams’ Twitter account.

New season, new titles.@iamthomasbrown ➡️ RBs + Assistant HC

Ejiro Evero ➡️ Secondary + Pass Game Coordinator

Wes Phillips ➡️ TEs + Pass Game Coordinator @Coach_Henny ➡️ DL + Run Game Coordinator Full coaching update ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Z9KNJ445Eu — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 23, 2021

The most notable changes are with Thomas Brown, Wes Phillips and Eric Henderson. Brown will be the assistant head coach in addition to the running backs coach, taking over the assistant role from Joe Barry. Phillips adds pass game coordinator to his tight end duties, while Henderson will take over as the run game coordinator in addition to coaching the defensive line.

The Rams lost seven assistant coaches this offseason, including Brandon Staley, Aaron Kromer, Aubrey Pleasant and Barry. This is nothing new for McVay and the Rams, however, suffering losses each and every offseason.

Here’s a look at the Rams’ complete coaching staff for 2021.

