Rams finalize 2022 coaching staff

The reigning Super Bowl champs have announced their coaching staff for their repeat bid.

Sean McVay’s staff includes eight new hires and six returning coaches who will have new roles this season. That group includes assistant head coach Thomas Brown, who will coach the tight ends after working with the team’s running backs last season.

Brown will work with offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who was hired after Kevin O’Connell became the Vikings’ head coach, and Ra’Shaad Samples was brought on to replace him as the running backs coach. Wide receiver Eric Yarber, offensive line coach Kevin Carberry, offensive assistant Nick Jones, offensive assistant Zak Kromer, senior offensive assistant Greg Olson, offensive assistant Jake Peetz, and pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson round out the offensive staff.

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris returns to the team and will work with inside linebackers coach Chris Beake, outside linebackers coach Thad Bogardus, defensive backs coach Jonathan Cooley, defensive assistant Skyler Jones, defensive assistant Lance Schulters, and pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Chris Shula.

Special Teams Coordinator Joe DeCamillis, special teams assistant Jeremy Springer, and coaching fellow Kenneth Black are the other members of McVay’s staff this year.

