Rams “feel the confidence coming out of” Jared Goff

Earlier this week, Rams quarterback Jared Goff was asked a question that referenced his rookie season and said that he was done talking about 2016 because “last year was a whole different deal.”

Thursday night offered a lot of proof for that. Goff tore up the 49ers by going 22-of-28 for 292 yards and three touchdowns while the Rams built up a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter. The 49ers nearly came back, but the Rams held on for a 41-39 road win.

In Goff’s rookie season and for most of Jeff Fisher’s run as head coach, it would have been unthinkable for the Rams offense to get let down by the team’s defense. They avoided that fate last night, but nearly seeing it happen hammered home how quickly things have changed offensively under coach Sean McVay and a quarterback who is growing into the role.

“Every week, I see confidence,” left tackle Andrew Whitworth said, via ESPN.com. “Really, his feeling in the huddle is just that he’s getting comfortable, and that he feels safe, and that he feels like, ‘Hey, you know what, I can succeed in this environment, in this scenario.’ You can just feel that confidence coming out of him.”

One doesn’t want to make too much of wins over the Colts and 49ers, but an offense that was as lost as the Rams were for most of the last decade is finally showing signs of real life. That’s an exciting way to start a season, especially when the first overall pick of last year’s draft is driving the boat.