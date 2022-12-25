Rams feasting on Broncos, lead 31-6 at halftime

The Rams have not had an enjoyable 2022 season overall, but they’re having a wonderful Christmas.

Baker Mayfield threw two touchdowns, Cam Akers ran for two touchdowns, and the defense intercepted Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson twice during the first half of Sunday afternoon’s game. All of that fun added up to a 31-6 halftime lead for the home team.

Both of Mayfield’s touchdowns went to tight end Tyler Higbee. Higbee has eight catches for 84 yards overall and is now the franchise’s all-time leader in catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns by a tight end.

Mayfield is 18-of-20 for 185 yards to continue the resurgence that began with his move to the NFC West club. Akers has 13 carries for 61 yards and Larell Murchison has chipped in with two sacks of Wilson.

Wilson threw interceptions on both of Denver’s first two possessions. His former Seahawks teammate Bobby Wagner had one of them and he added a sack just before halftime to add to the misery that the Broncos have been feeling all year long.

